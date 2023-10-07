Mohbad’s Fans Were Problems Too, Not Only Record Label – Ruger

Popular singer, Ruger has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the death of Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

Speaking on his death in a recent interview on Adesope Live show, the singer claimed that Mohbad’s problem wasn’t just his unresolved dispute with his record label but his fans were also his problem.

Ruger opined that his fans failed to support the late singer when he needed them the most.

According to him, Mohbad had indeed been going through a lot with his record label, but his fans hadn’t been there for him.

Speaking further, he said that after Mohbad left Marlian Music, lots of fans failed to continue supporting him because what they had been focused on was the record label, not the artiste.

Ruger added, disclosing how fans are usually in the habit of focusing on the shortcomings of their favs and attacking them and sometimes their families. Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by WAHALANETWORK BLOG (@wahalanetwork)