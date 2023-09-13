Mohbad’s Family Breaks Silence After Singer’s Demise

Late Nigerian fast-rising singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad’s family has broken silence on the sudden death of their son as they make an emotional request.

Following his death, his family members made an official statement via his official Instagram account confirming Mohbad’s death as they noted that he’s ‘finally at peace’ wherever he is.

They went ahead to plead with Nigerians to respect their family’s privacy as they mourned the death of their beloved son who suddenly lost his life on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The statement read, “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Mohbad today, the 12th of September, 2023.

“Mohbad was light until the very end and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers and ask that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Imole is finally at peace.”

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (born 8 June 1996-12 September 2023), known professionally as MohBad, was a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter from Lagos.

He was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” and left the label in 2022. He is best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie which was nominated 3 times for The Headies awards 2022. He was aged 27.