Mohbad’s DJ Narrates How He Was Carried To Hospital On Bike

The Disc Jockey (DJ) of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, DJ Ajisegiri Ayobami, has revealed that the singer was put on a bike to the hospital when his condition worsened before his eventual death.

The DJ made this disclosure on Wednesday while speaking during a coroner’s inquest in Ikorodu.

According to the DJ, the nurse who came to treat the late singer had suggested that they go get him some medication.

He claimed that when they were in the pharmacy to pick up the medications, he was asked to return because Mohbad’s health was already getting worse.

Speaking further, he said when he returned, efforts were made to place Mohbad in a car that would take him to a medical facility.

He said, “The nurse said we should go and get him drugs; while we were at the pharmacy, I called the house to know how he was feeling, and they said I should come back.

“When I got back, they were already outside trying to put him in a neighbour’s car to get him to the hospital, but the way I saw him, he was lifeless, his eyes were closed, and his hands were falling.

“While we were going to the hospital, there was traffic, so I came down from the other vehicle and ran to the hospital; I asked them if they had an ambulance, and they said no.

“Before I could get back to them, I saw them bringing Mohbad on a bike, and when we got to the hospital, he was confirmed dead.”