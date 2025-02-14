Mohbad’s Death: Yomi Fabiyi Plans Another Protest Feb 27

Share

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has announced plans for another protest to demand justice for the late singer Mohbad, who died under mysterious circumstances on September 12, 2023.

Fabiyi, who has been leading protests seeking answers over Mohbad’s death, urged youths to join him on February 27 for a peaceful demonstration.

In a recent Instagram live session, he emphasized the importance of standing up for justice and protecting the future of Nigerian students.

Fabiyi stressed that “everyone must come out” to protest on February 27, as it is their right to demand justice. He warned that failing to do so would allow the investigation to be swept under the carpet and embolden murderers. “It is time for you to stand up.

If Nigerian students cannot stand up for justice, if the Nigerian students cannot stand with the public and masses and say the killing of a young person is unacceptable, then do not blame if the society is not there for you when you finish your education,” he said.

“Everybody must come out on the 27th of February. We all must come out. It is our right. If we do not come out they will sweep it under the carpet. If you do not come out they will mess up the whole investigation.

If you do not come out, murderers will be doing nonsense on social media at the expense of your own child. If you do not do it now you are putting your children to burden. “All Nigerian students must stand up now.

If you cannot stand up to something like this you are losing the country. Where is the future you are going to meet?”

