Mohbad’s Death: What Will Happen If Naira Marley, Others Found Guilty – Abba

Senator representing Adamawa State North Senatorial District, Ishaku Abbo has stated that anyone implicated in MohBad’s death following the ongoing police investigation will face prosecution.

New Telegraph recalls that the late Afrobeat singer passed away in a controversial manner on Tuesday, September 12, triggering public outrage among fans, celebrities, and other notable figures.

On Thursday, Abbo paid a condolence visit to the late artist’s family, accompanied by Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh.

The senator, who serves as both the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Entertainment Economy, pledged that the Senate will investigate the circumstances surrounding the artist’s demise.

Abbo also committed to leading the effort for the establishment of a Creative Economy Commission, mentioning that the Senate has already passed a Bill related to this matter, which has successfully passed the third reading.

He noted that the Bill, which has the backing of the presidency, seeks to set up funds for victims of“such instances where their families can benefit like the EndSARS victims or victims of violence or extremism.”

Abbo said, “I’m here to console the family. When we heard of your son’s death and the controversies that appeared on social media, we felt it was important that we come here to console your family.

The senator assured that the Nigeria Police will take legal action against anyone found culpable in the demise of the late artist, emphasizing that no one is exempt from the law.

Earlier today, the Lagos State Police Command confirmed the exhumation of the corpse of the late singer.

The police also arrested the nurse who reportedly injected the deceased singer.