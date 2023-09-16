Mohbad’s Death: We’re Waiting To Hear From Bella Shmurda – Police

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi has said they are waiting for Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, a close friend of late rapper, Mohbad, to provide information to aid their investigation.

New Telegraph recalls that fast-rising singer, rapper and songwriter, Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12 at the tender age of 27 and the cause of his death remains a mystery.

However, the police on Thursday said they have begun a diligent and extensive investigation into the singer’s demise.

The law enforcement agency had also called for individuals with useful information, especially friends and family members of the late rapper to come forward.

But on Saturday, controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo gave Bella Shmurda 48 hours ultimatum to go to the police and speak up.

On her X handle, she wrote; “Bella Shmurda I’m giving you 48 hrs to go to @PoliceNG and speak to @Princemoye1 or force CID Ikoyi.”

Reacting to Olunloyo’s comment, Police spokesperson, Adejobi quoted her post with the caption; “I am waiting to hear from him.”

It would be recalled that Bella Shmurda had an interview earlier this year when he revealed that Mohbad attempted suicide after his fallout with Naira Marley-owned record label, Marlian Music.

He also stated that the late rapper was receiving threats and was later admitted as a hypertensive patient.