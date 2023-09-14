Mohbad’s Death: We’ll Carry Out Diligent Investigation – Police

The Force Public Relation Officer (FPPRO) Assistant Commissioner of Police, Muyiwa Adejobi has said the force headquarters would investigate the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The spokesperson in a statement issued on Thursday said the force headquarters’ heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of the late hip-hop artists.

Adejobi said, “We understand the concerns regarding his untimely demise. The Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

“We encourage family members or close associates with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa to assist in this process.

“In the meantime, we kindly request that individuals refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardize the ongoing investigation as your trust and support are deeply valued to get to the root of the matter.”

It would be recalled that the artist died on Tuesday in a mysterious circumstance and was buried on Wednesday in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.