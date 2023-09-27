Mohbad’s Death: VeryDarkMan Dares Wunmi To Sue Kemi Olulonyo If DNA Report Prove Otherwise

Controversial Instagram socialite, VeryDarkMan has urged the family of the wife of late Mohbad, Omowunmi to sue investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo if her claims that Sam Larry is the father of late Mohbad’s son are false.

It would be recalled that Kemi Olunloyo had on Tuesday alleged that Mohbad’s 5-month-old son does not belong to the artist but another person in the Marlian record label, which she said is Sam Larry.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, she already has the report of the DNA test for the child hence demanding Wunmi come out and disclose the man who fathered her child.

READ ALSO:

Mohbad’s Death: Iyabo Ojo Warns Netizens Demanding DNA Test.

In reaction to Kemi Olunloyo’s claims, VeryDarkMan has taken to his page to dare Wunmi and her family to sue Kemi Olunloyo if her allegations about the paternity of the child are false.

He added that if truly the child of Mohbad belongs to Sam Larry, he might be the main suspect in Mohbad’s death.