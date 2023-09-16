Mohbad’s Death: Two People Ran Mad Before I Left Marlian Record Label – Lil Smart

Lil Smart, ex-Marlian Record label signee under the leadership of Naira Marley has opened up to Davido’s crew member, Dre DMW, that two people ran mad before he left Marlian Record label.

This is coming following the speculations and controversies that have been surfing the internet on the sudden death of Afrobeats singer-rapper Mohbad, whose cause of death still remains unclear.

It would be recalled that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, after reportedly going to get an injection from a nurse, who administered malaria treatment on him.

Following his death, reports began to emerge that he was harassed and physically assaulted numerous times by Sam Larry and a group of boys.

However, Davido’s crew member, Dre called out Sam Larry over the death of Mohbad, vowing to get to the bottom of the matter.

In a new update, Lil Smart has also confided to Dre about some of the issues he had faced while still a member of the label.

He revealed that he was scared and believed that it was the label that ended Mohbad’s life.

Lil Smart further revealed that two people had allegedly run mad before he left the label.

Dre shared a screenshot of the message on his Instagram story.

In another post, Lilsmart shared his concerns about the lawlessness in the country and stated that he doesn’t want to meet an untimely death

He highlighted the current state of the country, referring it to as a lawless place that doesn’t resonate with his values and aspirations.

His concerns about the lack of order and safety contribute to his fear of facing an untimely death.

He wrote; “I’m Scared. Never been this Scared. Is a Lawless country And it isn’t for me. I don’t wanna die young.”

However, Netizens have been reacting to his emotional message saying something should be done about it.

@ezeqwesiri commented: “Do not take this for granted! He recently commented that Moh didn’t die of ear infection Also he’s a breakout of the Marlian record. Do not take this for granted!”

@bissy_bae_bee reacted: “At this point everyone is scared. Even me.”

@dr_phili reacted: “That Marlian label is definitely evil. It seems like once you join, it’s difficult to leave.”

@riligee said: “Naira no sign this one na.”

@zeem_miles reacted: “Let’s not turn this into clout chasing pls, Mohbad case is a serious case. You can visit the appropriate authorities.”

@deliciouskitchen25 said: “I think parents need to start checking anyone trying to help their kids in the name of music.”

@pretti_woman_ reacted: “Na wa. How can we help the ones still alive? I’m really confused.”

@thefoodnetworknig2 commented: “Which one is I’m scared of? Shey at this point una no see say you no pass chicken for Naira and Sammy’s hands? All past & present signees should better go collect bed for police headquarters… E ni ori yo…”