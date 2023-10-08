Mohbad’s Death, Tragedy To Nigeria, Failure Of Our Elders –Seun Kuti

Talented Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has described the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad as a tragedy to the nation. The Afrobeat singer said this in an interview stating that it is alarming that people are treating the situation surrounding the case as a victory when it is not.

“In the bigger picture of what is going on in our country. What is a bit alarming is to see people celebrating ‘The Mohbad case’ as some kind of victory. The loss of Mohbad is a tragedy. And to see more of our talented people who may lose their career, their livelihood or may be, even their lives if they are found guilty of this crime, is a tragedy for our nation in General,” he said.

Kuti also emphasised the fact that the on-going case is a proof that the elders have failed to uphold the values our society once hold very dear. “We have sunken to a place where we have become American style gangsters and we are losing talented people to unnecessary deaths. According to the police, the nurse admitted to the crime.

Its a tragedy from any angle you look at it. It’s a failure of our society. It’s a failure of the elders. I mean I am 40 now and we should worry about the future of the Younger ones around us. My late father Fela, in those days does not have to tell me something twice before I do it.

Now, we as elders are refusing to grow up. We are now behaving like young people. In that way, we are validating what the young ones are doing, instead of correcting them. The elders are the ones hitting the clubs every night than being responsible so what do we expect the future young generations to do,” he said.