Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the claims made by the Nigerian singer and CEO of Marlians Records label, Naira Marley that he had no hand in the death of the late singer, Mohbad.

It would be recalled that Naira Marley and Sam Larry has become the prime suspect for the sudden demise of Mohbad following some videos and photos that surfaced online days after his death.

But clearing himself of all doubt in a long post shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Naira Marley said he never wished for the late singer’s death and that he never had a hand in his death.

Naira denied any involvement in a physical altercation with Mohbad or any form of harassment or bullying towards him.

He also addressed the rumours circulating about his record label, Marlian Music, being associated with a drug cartel or secret fraternity.

Naira Marley dismissed these claims, adding that he is not a drug lord and has no affiliation with any cult or secret society.

The Marlian boss also expressed his dedication to proving his innocence and stated his willingness to cooperate fully with the authorities to clear his name.

In response to Naira Marley’s claims, Tonto Dikeh replied with a straightforward message “Naira, turn yourself in and explain later.”

Her statement resonated with many who believe that accountability is crucial in situations as sensitive as this.