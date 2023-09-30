Mohbad’s Death: Sam Larry’s Statement Contradicts Each Other

Popular Nigerian socialite, Sam Larry who’s a prime suspect in the sudden demise of the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad has been exposed after old police statements from 2023 June contradict new statements.

New Telegraph recalls that Sam Larry had released an official statement on Friday, September 29, following the accusations levelled against him over the sudden death of Mohbad.

According to Sam Larry, he said the reason why he assaulted the late singer during his music video, was that he paid the singer the sum of N2 million naira to perform at the burial of his late mother, but he didn’t turn up.

However, in a new statement that popped up online hours after his recent testimony at police custody, Sam Larry made a report in June 2023 claiming that he paid Mohbad N5 million to perform in Dubai but did not show up for the show.

This new development has caught the attention of social media users who have called on the police to investigate.

See the documents below: