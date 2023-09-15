Mohbad’s Death: Sam Larry Finally Breaks Silence, Says ‘I’ve No Hands In It’

Following the news making rounds that Sam Larry should be carpeted as the major suspect for the demise of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, the singer has finally broken her silence regarding the allegations.

Taking to his verified social media page on Friday, Larry debunked the purported rumours, saying he had no hand in his death.

This is coming after videos of Sam Larry seen assaulting the late singer on several occasions as Nigerians called on the Nigerian police to arrest him and his culprit, Naira Marley.

However, in the recently uploaded video, he was heard speaking in his native language while explaining his relationship with Mohbad, saying he loved him and has never resulted nor wished him dead.

His statement, which we have translated into English, reads, “Good morning, good afternoon, good evening. Wherever you might be listening to this, my name is Samson Irefolabi Balogun Eletu.

“In everything that is happening, Mohbad is my brother, and I like him. Even when he was at Marlians Records, he knew I loved him, and his wife also knows.”

READ ALSO:

“Everyone knows I love Mohbad. Everywhere I go, whether it’s Kenya or Dubai, I ask Mohbad to follow me, and I even mentioned that I’ll pay Marlians Records so we can have a show.”

“The fact that we’re fighting doesn’t necessarily involve death. I cannot kill Mohbad. I love him so much; God knows my heart. I love him, and I cannot kill him.”

“I know nothing about his death. The viral video only shows what happened a long time ago. It happened last year when I wasn’t even in Nigeria, and it was circulated online.”

“There’s a video where he was in a wheelchair, and Zlatan is my witness. You can call him and ask him if I touched Mohbad.”

However, even after his official statement, many have taken to their handle to slam Sam Larry for Killing the late singer. They also look at his state of composure of how he made his statement, which shows he was smiling, with no atom of remorse or resentment.

Reaction’s trailing Sam Larry video;

@OUTRIGHTJOE: “When the people are United, they put fears in the heart of the oppressors. He’s in hiding because he can’t take half of what he’s done to Mohbad from the people when caught.”

@Dhavidtips: “Baba Dey talk Dey look one side. E has no remorse whatsoever Omo make I no talk I miss Mohbad.”

@oluchi_prudence: “Why is he explaining in the hotel room? Ogbeni go station go clear yourself.”

@Frankillumate: “If you observe gan, you’d notice he’s close to laughter, this thing em dey do na “make we talk to make them comot eye from me”

@DareHardy09: “I keep saying this but nobody gets it the Police should start an investigation from those close to him 24 hours before his death and also carry out an autopsy on his corpse to know the reason behind his death.”

@ChukwuyemEledan: “He should go to a police station and give this explanation.”

@Mr_Bunki3: “Sam larry aka Suge Knight making a video to mock Nigerians is just sad. He’s indirectly telling us nothing is going to happen makes me want to cry rn.”

Watch the video below: