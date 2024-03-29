Mohbad’s Death: Primeboy Files Petition Against Wunmi

Nigerian Afro singer, Ibrahim Owodunni, also known as Primeboy, has filed a petition against the wife of the late singer and close friend, Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba.

The petition is coming after Wunmi in an Instagram live session on Thursday, alleged that Mohabd’s father, Joseph Aloba, is associating with those who bullied her husband 24 hours before his demise.

New Telegraph recalls that during the investigation into the sudden demise of Mohbad, his childhood friend, Primeboy, was a prime suspect in the controversy surrounding his death.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, Primeboy shared a copy of the petition filed against Wunmi.

Although the content of the petition was blurry, the afro singer, in the caption that accompanied the post, urged Wunmi to tell the world the truth about her husband’s death.

He wrote, “I told you to stop mentioning my Name…… You didn’t stop……. Now It is the time to tell the whole world the truth you said you know about what killed your boyfriend (Mohbad)….. Or you face the Music!!!!!!!….”