Mohbad’s Death: Portable Knocks Police Over Comment On Sam Larry’s Arrest

Controversial Nigerian singer, Okikiola, better known as Portable has berated the Lagos State Police Command’s comment that Sam Larry is assisting their investigation.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin on Thursday evening confirmed the arrest of the Nigerian socialite, Sam Larry following the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad.

Following his arrest as the major suspect in the death of the late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, the Police image maker, however, said Larry is assisting them in their investigation.

However, the video of Sam Larry being apprehended at the airport and moved to the station had earlier made the rounds online.

Reacting to the police’s comment, Portable criticized the police for describing what they did as an apprehension for assistance rather than an of investigation.

He, however, stated that what they need is justice and he should be investigated because no assistance is needed from Sam Larry.

Watch him speak below: