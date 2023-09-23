Mohbad’s Death: Police Issue Warning To Bloggers, Celebs, Others

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has issued a stern warning to bloggers, celebrities, and other individuals, cautioning them not to impede the investigation into the death of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known by his stage name Mohbad.

The Police gave the warning on Friday in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi via his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Adejobi, encouraged celebrities and bloggers not to exploit the death of the late singer, Mohbad to gain attention or gather followers.

He also cautioned that individuals found commenting on the case might be summoned by the police to provide testimony in the ongoing investigation.

He wrote, “I have warned the so-called bloggers and celebs to allow us to do our work. They should not use Mohbad’s death to cruise or mobilize followers. They need to wait for the outcome of the investigation.

“Anyone who makes comments (affirmatively) on the issue might be invited by the police or any security agency to corroborate or testify in the case. You’d better be careful and allow the law to take its course. The law is wide and complex and could, at the same time, be flexible. Be warned.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has dismissed reports that the body of the late singer has been returned to the grave after the conduct of an autopsy.

The Command Public Relations Officer told newsmen that the remains of Mohbad have been deposited at the mortuary.

