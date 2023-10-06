Mohbad’s Death: Police Gives Updates, Says 26 Witnesses Identified, 5 Arrested

Following the circumstances surrounding the death of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command on Friday gave an update regarding the investigation into the cause of his sudden demise.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa while speaking at a press conference at the headquarters of the command in Ikeja said, a total of 26 witnesses have been identified in the case.

Additionally, he mentioned that five individuals have been questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. Speaking further, he noted that the auxiliary nurse who injected the late Mohbad is a prime suspect in their investigations. He said, “So far 26 witnesses have been identified in the ongoing investigation of Mohbad. Five suspects have so far been interrogated in relation to the ongoing investigation,”