Mohbad’s Death: Police Gives Fresh Update On Autopsy

The Lagos State Police Command has given an update on the autopsy being conducted on the remains of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the autopsy was carried out by the best forensic pathologists in the country.

Taking to his verified X handle, the command’s spokesman revealed that the family members of the late singer were present during the autopsy.

The PPRO also debunked rumour that the process may be hijacked by some unscrupulous individuals who would not want the singer to get justice.

In conclusion, he urges Nigerians to remain calm while the result of the autopsy is being awaited.

He wrote, “As assured by the CP, the autopsy was promptly carried out by some of the best forensic pathologists in the country, in the presence of family members.

“While we await the result, we urge everyone to remain calm and confident in the process.

“There is absolutely no underhand dealing, as feared by some concerned persons. In the meantime, other aspects of the investigation are progressing well.”