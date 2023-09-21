Mohbad’s Death: Police Finally Exhume Corpse, Say Autopsy To Commence

Lagos State Police Command has completed the exhumation of the corpse of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police spokesperson, broke the news in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad’s death has generated outrage, especially among youths on social media.

Mohbad, the 27-year-old street pop singer, died on September 12 and was buried the next day.

The police earlier said it would investigate the matter and also mooted the possibility of exhuming Mohbad’s corpse.

In the tweet, Hundeyin confirmed that the law enforcement agency has completed the exhumation of the late singer’s corpse.

He also added that an autopsy would commence immediately.

He wrote, “Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence. #JusticeForMohad #Justice4Mohbad.”