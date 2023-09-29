Mohbad’s Death: Police Confirms Sam Larry’s Arrest

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that Samson Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, better known as Sam Larry is in custody and currently undergoing an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

New Telegraph recalls that Sam Larry is a prime suspect in the sudden demise of the late 27-year-old singer who passed away on Tuesday, September 12 under controversial circumstances.

Confirming his arrest on Thursday evening, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, wrote on his X handle, “Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody.

“He is currently assisting with an ongoing investigation.”

This comes after Marlian Record label boss, Naira Marley, claimed he is making arrangements to return to Nigeria to honour police invitation following the ongoing investigation into Mohbad’s death.

It would be recalled that Mohbad died under controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023, at a very young age of 27, leaving his wife and his 5-month-old baby.

However, many Nigerians have tagged Sam Larry and his accomplices, Naira Markey as the prime suspects in the late singer’s death, after a series of videos have been speculating the internet of Sam Larry assaulting and invading a set of a music shoot and threatening Mohbad with armed men before his death.