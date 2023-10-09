Mohbad’s Death: No evidence of Naira Marley’s involvement, counsel says

Lawyer for Afeez Fashola, popularly called Naira Marley, has denied the allegations that the Marlians record label owner was involved in the death of his Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called Mohbad. Mohbad died in controversial circumstances on September 12. Speaking with Daddy Freeze in a video, Naira Marley’s lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, explained that what transpired in a viral video in which Sam Larry tried to bully Mohbad but was stopped by Zlatan during a video shoot was misinterpreted by the public.

He said: “As for Naira Marley, I believe very strongly that no matter how hard you look, you will not find a single incident where Naira Marley bullied him.” According to him, Larry, Mohbad, and Zlatan settled their issue and ate together after the incident. Ojo added that there is a longer version of the video which showed the trio together.