Mohbad’s Death: Nigerians Sign Petition To ‘Ban Marlian Music’

Following the death of Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Nigerians have signed a petition to ban Marlian Music which has gotten over 50,000 signatures.

The petition was launched on change.org following his death barely a year after his controversial slip from the Naira Marley-owned record label.

The singer had alleged threats to his life by record label honcho, Naira Marley and his men several times while alive.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Mohbad was confirmed dead on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the tender age of 27 and the cause of his death remains unknown.

However, on Thursday, the police claimed to have launched an investigation into Mohbad’s demise and his fans have begun signing a petition to ban the late singer’s formal record label, Marlian Music.

The petition has garnered over 50,000 signatures as of the time of filing this report.