Mohbad’s Death: Nigerians React As Police Arrest Naira Marley

Nigerians have taken to their social media page to react to the arrest of the Marlian Music bos, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, in connection with the death of one of his former signees, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as MohBad.

New Telegraph had on Tuesday night reported that the Lagos State Police Command arrested Naira Marley upon his return to the country.

Confirming his arrest, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin wrote on his X page, “Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities.”

Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities…#justice4Mohbad #justiceforMohbad — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) October 3, 2023

Naira Marley is expected to assist the police in their investigation into the demise of MohBad. This development has sparked various reactions on social media and beyond

Naira Marley had previously stated his determination to clear his name, and prior to the police statement, he confirmed his return to Nigeria to cooperate with the investigation into his former signee’s death.

Reacting to the development, some netizens took to social media to express their views and opinions on the arrest of the singer.

See some of the reactions below.

@daviscoaj wrote:“Taken into custody for interrogation is different from arrested

“What is wrong with people? There must be a crime before someone can be arrested and taken to court for fake charges, a baby lawyer will not accept naira marley to spend a single night at the police station as there is no evidence of a crime.

official_adags wrote: “The Police are gonna be done with Naira Marley by tomorrow, and he will be out of their custody or whatever, just like how we didn’t hear about Sammy Larry anymore.”

@PHorpsiey wrote: “Arrested and “taken into custody” is different.”

@Austinesmart7 wrote, “Good news for Mohbad’s fans… Justice for Mohbad.”

@KanuArnold wrote: “He will still make the same rehearsed statement like every other person before him. A big charade going on.”

@succexxsis9 wrote: “This one wey Nigeria police they do everything coded. Camera no dey? make una show us, make we see if na true.”

@omorinmade wrote: “Bold step to take, but if Una cover up anything…God will judge.”

@FortuneVandera wrote: “Let’s see where it leads.”

@YouthspireNG wrote: “An arrest is not enough. More has to be done for justice to take its cost.”