Mohbad’s Death: Netizens Dig Out Old Video Of Speed Darlington Begging For Help

A few hours after popular rapper, Speed Darlington called late singer, Mohbad a weakling, netizens dig up an old video of the rapper begging people to come to his aid as neighbours try to break into his apartment.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the controversial singer, took to his social media page, advising people to ensure that they give birth to strong sons and not a weakling while reacting to the death of Mohbad.

He also mocked Mohbad and made fun of how he recorded all the different harassment he suffered instead of fighting badly.

After mocking the late singer, fans dig out old videos of Lagosians trying to break down the door of Speed Darlington.

He made a live video, calling on Nigerians to come to help him so he doesn’t get mobbed by his neighbours.

Watch the video below: