Mohbad’s Death: Naira Marley, Sam Larry Release On Bail

Marlian Music boss, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley and his close associate, Sam Larry have been released from detention by the Lagos State Police Command.

The duo were finally released after meeting their bail conditions which was confirmed by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

New Telegraph recalls that Naira Marley and Sam Larry were arraigned and remanded in police custody on October 6 over their alleged involvement in circumstances surrounding the death of a popular Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

However, after all investigations, the Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State, on November 6 granted Naira and Larry bail with the sum of N20 million with three sureties.

The magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, told the defendants to submit their passports and ordered that they report weekly to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

Confirming their release in a statement on X, Hundeyin said, “Naira Marley and Sammy Larry, having met their bail conditions, have been released.”