Mohbad’s Death: Lagos Police Gives New Update On Autopsy Result

The Lagos State Police Command has finally given a new update on late Nigerian singer, Ileriolwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad’s autopsy result.

During the press release conference which was held on Friday, October 6th, the Lagos State Police Commissioner announced that on September 21, an autopsy was conducted on Mohbad’s remains.

It would be recalled that Mohbad died at the age of 27, in a controversial manner on Tuesday, September 12 and was buried the next day September 13.

Following the controversies surrounding Mohbad’s death, the police launched a homicide investigation and the singer’s corpse was exhumed for autopsy to gather crucial evidence and determine the cause of his untimely passing.

However, the Lagos State Police finally gave an update, on Friday, October 6, on the cause of the singer’s death, but the autopsy report is still on the wait.

It’s said that during the autopsy process, vital specimens were taken and sent to the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre for toxicology examination.

However, in a new update by the police, they noted that the reports are still being awaited.

However multiple suspects have been invited and detained as part of the ongoing investigation. Netizens have been expressing their opinions and speculating about the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death, also stating that with the autopsy result being delayed, many are hoping the results won’t be manipulated. @man.down001 commented: “Nigeria jaga jaga.” @suntobo|25 said: “I pray mohbad gets this justice, I don’t trust these police.” @tksparkle said: “It’s obvious that they are stalling because they want to f@bricate the autopsy report. They also want us to lose interest in the case. ko joor! They know what they are doing, but God pass them. Walahi, if no be Gistlover Dem go don sweep this matter under the rug. We pin here mehn!” @nkem_04 said: “Result is being awaited, why did they now say it’s the nurse that killed him???” @evextrabyjooksybaby1 said: “Hmmmmm, a befitting burial is what the nation of Nigeria owes him now. Everything hidden to man is seen clearly by God.” @soughtout112_ reacted: “What else will the autopsy than it was the injection given to him that killed, why will a celebrity be treated by an auxiliary nurse he doesn’t know to come to his house and treat him…and the wife allows it to? chai.” @ksolo_hitz reacted: “Autopsy has taken forever to come out. My mind is telling me these people will free Sam Larry and Naira cos they refuse to give more details about their involvement in the bullies of mohbad.” @omoballer_ said: “Foul play, ögun go kill una, make una drop autopsy result eyin oloriburuku.” @ceejen_interiors|td reacted; “They know what they are doing, if it’s a nobody now this case would have been over by now.! think they are threatening the people they are working for.That they will drag them along if they go down.”