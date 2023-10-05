Mohbad’s Death: Lagos Police Announces Primeboy In Custody

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday confirmed that Owodunni Ibrahim, better known as Primeboy is currently in its custody.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development in a post via his X handle on Thursday, noting that Primeboy turned himself in.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday reported that Primeboy was declared wanted by the Police over the sudden death of popular singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba better known as Mohbad.

According to DSP Benjamin, Primeboy was taken into custody immediately after he showed up.

The post reads, “Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in.

“He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

“The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation.

“The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice”.