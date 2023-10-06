Mohbad’s Death: Lagos CP To Address Media Today

Following the circumstances surrounding the death of popular Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa will on Friday, October 6 address the media on the ongoing investigation into the late singer’s sudden demise.

New Telegraph reports that the press conference is scheduled to start by 3 pm at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

According to the commissioner, an update will be given on arrests and invites made by the police in connection with the ongoing investigation.

READ ALSO:

The Lagos State Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement issued via his X page.

Hundeyin said, “The CP will be addressing the press tomorrow by 3 p.m. Come with all your questions and he will answer them. Until then, I can’t talk.”

The PRO made this known while responding to an enquiry whether or not the police would invite the late singer’s wife, Wunmi, for questioning following the arrest of Mohbad’s friend, Singer Owodunni Ibrahim, popularly known as Prime Boy.

New Telegraph recalls, that, on Wednesday, the police obtained a remand warrant to further detain embattled singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and a controversial music promoter, Balogun Eletu, otherwise known as Sam Larry, beyond the 48 hours constitutional provision, over an ongoing investigation into the death of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.