Mohbad’s Death: Lady Claims To Have A Baby For Late Singer

Barely two weeks after the death of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, Better known as Mohbad, a yet-to-be-identified lady has allegedly said she has a baby for the late singer.

According to the anonymous lady, she was impregnated by the late singer and gave birth to the baby days after the 27-year-old singer died.

Sharing the video of the newborn on the video-sharing platform, TikTok by a user simply identified as @theexitime claimed the singer supposedly impregnated the unidentified lady in his hometown but kept the whole affair a secret.

She, however, claimed she gave birth to the singer a few days after he passed away, and since his demise, she doesn’t want to keep mute on the matter anymore.

The video of the alleged MohBad baby was captioned, “Mohbad have another son with a lady in his hometown

“According to the lady, she told Mohbad that she was pregnant for him but Mohbad asked her to keep it a secret so after a day Mohbad is dead she gave birth.

“She said she can’t keep mute any longer since her newly born baby has no chance to meet his dad”

Reaction trailing this post:

@Tiwa pearl commented: “Mohbad nose no wide like this nah”

@badminton567821 observed: “This is the baby that resembles mohbad not the other one”

@Angel wrote: “Me sef don get Belle for Naira Marley eba mi Wa naira ”

@official Chris notes: “If this really true then this dey real mohbad child lets go on a DNA simple”

@MARY LOVE ❤️ ❤️ HAPPY commented: “I think this baby looks just like him ooo”

@Samuelfrank♥️ stated: “Nothing way hunger no de cause ”

@Sab Wells said: “But the baby resembles him low key”

@bola commented: “Yes they should go for DNA maybe the first one is not his son maybe is this one his son don’t ignore her if na true the story”

