Mohbad’s Death: Journalists Bar As Coroner’s Inquest Begins October 13

Journalists have been barred from attending proceedings as the Coroner’s inquest into the death of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad commenced sitting on Friday at the Magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Although no reason was stated for not allowing journalists to gain access to the courtroom for proper reporting, the presiding judge, Magistrate Taofikat Adedayo Shotobi informed the parties involved that the day’s proceedings would focus on discussing the procedures for presenting evidence in the case.

According to the Magistrate, the hearing of the evidence will commence on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Funmi Falana, who represented Mohbad’s family along with other lawyers during the inquest told journalists after the proceedings that their legal team intends to present witnesses to the inquest to ensure that justice is served and the truth is established.

In a letter dated September 18th, 2023, the law firm of Falana & Falana Chambers had formally requested the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the “very tragic” and “mysterious” death of the late Mohbad.

In response to the law firm’s letter, Magistrate Shotobi, the Coroner, explained that she had received directives from the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Dada to initiate an inquest in accordance with the applicable provisions outlined in Sections 14 and 15 of the CORONER’S SYSTEM LAW of Lagos State, Cap C15, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

It would be recalled that the 27-year-old singer died in Lagos State on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.