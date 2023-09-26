Mohbad’s Death: Iyabo Ojo Warns Netizens Demanding DNA Test

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has criticized those pressuring the late singer, Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, to conduct a DNA test on her son to confirm his paternity.

New Telegraph recalls that some Nigerians have continued to ask the late singer’s wife to conduct a DNA test on their five-month-old son to prove that he’s truly Mohbad’s child.

Also a businessman, Larry Omodia has recently pledged to provide a sum of N10 million to support Mohbad’s widow for an ‘all-expense paid’ DNA test if she agreed.

Reacting to calls for DNA test, Iyabo Ojo via her Instagram page said the calls were “insensitive.”

She said, “All these distractions of DNA test, you people should please allow Mohbad’s family to mourn. If Mohbad’s parents want a DNA test, they can request it. You and I don’t have the right to tell them to do a DNA test.

“Mohbad never told anyone that his son wasn’t his son. But if the officers investigating his death feel there is a need to conduct a DNA test, they will.

“We need to be very sensitive, please.Why are you guys bullying the poor lady (Mohbad’s wife)? Leave her alone.”