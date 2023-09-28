Mohbad’s Death: Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh Plan Befitting Burial

Nollywood actresses and the voices in the call for #JusticeForMohbad, Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh on Thursday visited Ebony Vault Ikoyi in preparation for a befitting burial for late Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad as they choose a casket gift for the late singer.
It would be recalled that following the exhumation of Mohbad’s body for autopsy, his remains was deposited at the mortuary pending a proper funeral.
But in an announcement made by Iyabo Ojo on her Instagram page, a funeral home offered its services for free for the late singer, including a gift of a fancy casket.
READ ALSO:
- Iyabo Ojo Speaks On Mohbad’s Burial Arrangement.
- Iyabo Ojo Visits Ex-Marlian Artist, DJ Splash (Video).
- Iyabo Ojo: I’m Getting Attacked Because I Supported Peter Obi.
She also followed the statement with a video where she and Tonto Dikeh arrived at the location to decide on a choice of casket for the late singer which they jointly concluded on a white colour.
Other benefits offered by the funeral home aside from the casket include a discount for the vault, free pallbearers, free horn men, 2 fresh wreaths, 2 wreath bearers and a horse carriage.
Iyabo Ojo wrote, “A visit to EBONY VAULT IKOYI in preparation for General MOHBAD’s befitting burial…
The CEO of @ebonyfuneralng gave us
A free casket
A free hall
A huge discount for the vault
A free pallbearers
A free horns men
2 fresh wreaths
2 wreath bearers
A horse carriage
Thanks to my sister @tontolet,”
Watch the video below :