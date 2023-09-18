Mohbad’s Death: Iyabo Ojo Calls Out Sanwo-Olu To Action (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has vowed to ensure that late Afrobeats singer, Mohbad gets the justice he deserves as she calls out Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to take action on the issue.

It’s no news that the sudden death of the late singer, Mohbad has touched a lot of Nigerian celebrities, including fans and followers across and within the country, and they have been clamouring for appropriate investigations and justice for the singer whose cause of death has caused a lot of controversy.

The movie star took to her Instagram page in a live video, calling on the Lagos state governor, Sanwo-Olu to listen to the call of the youths and take the needful action to uncover what had truly happened to Mohbad and bring his culprits to book.

Speaking further, she noted that her foundation would be writing to all the relevant authorities to see that the musician gets the justice he deserves.

The mother of two disclosed that she hasn’t been able to sleep since the death of Mohbad and blasted his former record label boss, Naira Marley for the supposed condolence message he wrote and questions he equally posed.

She also stated that “if artistes are tired of your record label, let them go, it’s not a do or die affair, they shouldn’t be your sacrificial lamb”

