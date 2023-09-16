Notable dancer, Incredible Noble has cried out for being attacked a few hours after calling out the socialite, Sam Larry, over his alleged involvement in the demise of Mohbad.

New Telegraph recalls that Incredible Noble had taken to his official social media page following the death of Mohbad to lay allegations against Sam Larry while he laid causes on him.

In the viral video sighted by New Telegraph, Noble claimed that Sam Larry ran to Kenya after his alleged involvement in Mohbad’s death.

A few hours after his outburst, the dancer was allegedly attacked by a group of seven men who brutally injured him during a fight.

Taking to his Instagram page, the notable dancer addressed the attack via his Instagram story, saying he was going through severe body pain while pleading for his safety.

Incredible noble said, “Omoh I go shoot for freedom way yesterday4 na so some reps attack me seriously. On top Wetin me I no even know sef, fight burst but as Omo oro as I dey follow one fight na so the others just dey throw me big interlock.

“All of them just surround me anyhow all my back leg just swell up, my hand begin dey bleed like this sef body pain wan finish my life cus them throw me interlock for all my body seh.

“These people wan to stone me to death ajeh, 7 of them oloun on top only me. These people almost kill me oo if no be say I do fight & run A all my guys wey we gather go the location sef dey fear na only me just dey rugged everything till I enter inside car run. They stone our cars also & broke car side glass & some stuff.

“I just wan talk say na only me be the breadwinner of my family, I still dey try small small na like 8 people I dey cater for. if una k!ll me now hungry go finish these people especially my mama, Abeg make una consider my mummy oo.”

https://x.com/itssh0la/status/1702677870810628409?s=46