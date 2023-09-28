Mohbad’s Death: I’m Ready To Return If My Safety Is Guaranteed – Naira Marley

Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has declared his willingness to return to Nigeria to clear his name of being involved in Mohbad’s death.

The Marlian boss made this known on Wednesday while speaking in an interview with the social commentator and human rights activist, Reno Omokri.

Since the sudden demise of Afrobeats rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Naira Marley has become the No.1 prime suspect in the demise of Mohbad after videos of him being assaulted surfaced online.

However, speaking in his first interview since the incident, Naira Marley expressed that there’s already a mob who have been poisoned by the media and his safety can’t be guaranteed when asked if he would return to Nigeria for investigation.

But, he noted that he could only return to the country if his safety would be guaranteed

He said, “There was another time when I was in America and his girl called me to say he locked himself in the toilet and he wanted to kill himself or something like that. So, I called him from there and recorded the conversation, asking him: “Why did you want to kill yourself?

“You are a king, if your family is stressing you out (because this time, he was with his family and all his family was around him) just tell them to chill, you can do what you want to do, do not stress yourself if you kill yourself now, what do you want people to say.

“I was so concerned so I called him to try to give him rest of mind, if your family is stressing you out, leave.

“He wanted to commit su.ic_ide, I was just trying to find out what was wrong with him.”

