Mohbad’s Death: I’ll Feed 12 People If Justice Is Served – Samklef

Popular singer and music producer, Samklef has revealed his intentions to celebrate if the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) truly delivers justice for the death of late Afrobeats singer, Mohbad.

The singer made his known on Sunday in a post shared via his official X page, formerly known as Twitter.

According to him, he would be feeding 12 people by paying for their meals when those who are suspected to be involved in Mohbad’s death are brought to book.

He said, “The suspects in the case are the singer’s ex-boss, Naira Marley, Sam Larry, the nurse who injected him, the hospital, his family members (Father, mother and wife) as well as the Mohbad’s manager”.