Mohbad’s Death: I Was Once Advised To Join Cult – Phyno

Nigerian rapper and singer, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, better known as Phyno on Tuesday recounted how he was advised to join a cult or engage in rituals if he wanted sudden stardom during his days as a struggling artiste.

The music star who took to his social media handle used his experience to counsel up-and-coming musicians on taking shortcuts to success.

According to him, hard work, determination and resilience brought him this far.

Phyno said, “Before many people heard of Phyno, I’d had songs that no one knew existed.

READ ALSO:

“A couple of friends told me to blow, I must join a cult or sacrifice something or someone, I told them the price is too much. I’ll never do such.

“I believed in myself and the power of hard work, I started little and today I thank God.”

Speaking further, he advised young artists against desperation, but to imbibe the spirit of hard work and patience urging them to “keep working, when it’s time, you’ll shine.”

He, however, warned young talents against accepting recording deals without considering the terms, stressing that they would regret it in the long run.