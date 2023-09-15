Mohbad’s Death: I Do Not Believe In Nigerian Police – Sowore

The Presidential candidate of the Africa Action Congress (AAC) and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has waded into the controversy trailing the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

Sowore, who is also the publisher of Sahara Reporters has advised Nigerians hoping to get justice for Mohbad’s death not to believe in the assurance of the Nigerian Police Force.

Following Mohbad’s death, many Nigerians had called on the Nigerian police for justice over his unfortunate demise. However, the police finally released a statement acknowledging the concerns surrounding the untimely death and the various speculations about the artist.

The police therefore assured Nigerians that the police would “diligently investigate” the issue leading to the death of Mohbad while expressing their condolences to the family, loved ones, and fans.

Reacting to the Police’s assurance of getting justice for the deceased, Sowore who seems not convinced asked Nigerians not to believe the investigations of the police.

He added that when the culprits are their minions and partners in crime.

He said, “If anyone believes that @PoliceNG will carry out any investigation talk less of “diligent” investigation on this matter when the culprits are their minions and partners in crime, then I am sorry for you.

“You should go and ask the family of the late Attorney General, Bola Ige, they will tell you what the Nigerian police meant by “diligent investigation”.