Mohbad’s Death: How Sam Larry Sneaks Into Nigeria – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh has alleged that popular Nigerian socialite, Samson Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, better known as Sam Larry tried to sneak into the country but was apprehended at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

It would be recalled that Sam Larry and Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley are the prime suspect in the controversy surrounding the sudden demise of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

There have been calls for Sam Larry’s arrest over Mohbad’s sudden death after a video of him invading the set of a music video shoot and threatening the singer with armed men surfaced online.

However, taking to her official Instagram page to establish his claims, Tonto Dikeh shared a five-second video of Sam Larry arriving at the airport on Thursday night.

Sharing the video, Tonto Dikeh wrote, “Sam Larry being sneaked into Nigeria. Happening now. Welcome home, Sam Larry.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that Sam Larry is currently in custody.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who made this known via X, said Sam Larry is “assisting” with the ongoing investigation into Mohbad’s demise.