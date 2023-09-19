Mohbad’s Death: Fresh FM Bans All Songs Under Marlian Records

The management of popular radio station, Fresh FM 106.9, in Ekiti State, has banned the airplay of all songs under the banner of the Marlian Records label.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Fresh FM’s Head of Production and Music Content, Oluwaseunfunmi Williams, made the announcement.

The statement reads, “Following the public outcry from the general public trialling the death of singer Mohbad. The alleged victimization from different videos going viral and the involvement of members of his former record label, Marlian, owned by popular Nigerian artist Naira Marley. #JusticeforMohbad.”

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad is an ex-signee of Marlian Records, who died last week Tuesday under mysterious circumstances.

The police on Monday set up a special investigative team to probe the singer’s death.

The team is expected to submit an interim report within two weeks.