Mohbad’s death: Foundation urges forensic examination of suspects’ phones

A civil society organization, Larry Omodia Foundation, has called on the Nigeria Police Force to thoroughly investigate the role the family and close ally of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad played in his demise.

The foundation said this over the weekend in Lagos after filing a petition at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Lagos, Larry Omodia, the Executive Director of the foundation, emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the ongoing investigation into Mohbad’s death.

Omodia however called on the Nigeria Police to conduct a forensic investigation on the phones of those suspected. He believes this will provide critical insights into the events leading up to Mohbad’s death.

The petitioners specifically named some Mohbad’s family members, alleging that there is a need for interrogation to determine their involvement in the artist’s death, which occurred in September 2023.

Omodia argued those accused may have conspired in the events leading to Mohbad’s untimely demise which made them request for new findings to the incident.

