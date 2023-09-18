New Telegraph

September 18, 2023
Mohbad’s Death: Family Agrees To Exhume Body For Autopsy

The family of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, better known as Mohbad has finally agreed to exhume his body for autopsy.

This comes after Lagos State Police Command inaugurated a 13-man committee to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the death of singer, Mohbad, who died last Tuesday, September 12, in a controversial circumstances.

Music producer, K. Solo, who shared the update, said the late singer’s body will be exhumed tonight, September 18, or latest tomorrow morning.

He also disclosed that the Police are currently taking statements from the late singer’s parents.

