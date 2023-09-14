Mohbad’s Death: Elegushi Family Distances Self From Sam Larry

The Elegushi Royal Family has denied affiliation with the socialite, Sam Larry amid the controversies trailing the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

This is coming after the petition filed by Mohbad for the protection of life after being harassed during a video shoot by Sam Larry resurfaced on social media.

Prior to the controversies trailing the socialite and his alleged affiliation to the Elegushi, the monarch’s family released a statement dissociating itself from him.

They said, Sam Larry is just like every celebrity who stepped foot in the palace of the Elegushi, and that his affiliation to the king as either a family or worker is declared false.

The statement reads, “Sam Larry; Samson Balogun is not a member of the royal family and does not work for the royal family or king in any capacity.

“Like other celebrities, politicians, religious and community leaders, he visits the palace to pay homage to the king and seek royal blessings just like other members of the public.”