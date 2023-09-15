Mohbad’s Death: Davido’s Close Associate, Morgan DMW Calls Out Sam Larry

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido’s close associate, Morgan DMW has called out Sam Larry with his full chest over the attack and death of Mohbad.

Following the death of young artist Mohbad, a lot of celebrities and bloggers have called out Sam Larry, and his former record label boss, Naira Marley for being responsible for his death.

This comes after a number of videos surfaced online where Sam Larry was seen physically harassing Mohbad at different locations.

However, Morgan DMW has taken to his social media page to share a post on his Snapchat where he called out Sam Larry for attacking Mohbad on a music set with his thugs.

He wrote, “You get mind go burst artist for a video shoot. Who be you sef? Na all this fake applauds and online clout dey enter your head abii…oh nah”.

See his post below: