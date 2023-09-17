Mohbad’s Death: Celebrities, Fans Unfollow Naira Marley On Instagram

Following the death of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Mohbad, the CEO of Marlian record label, Naira Marley’s followers count has suffered a significant decrease on his Instagram page, due to the controversies associated with his alleged involvement in the tragic death of the 27-year-old singer.

A check by the New Telegraph shows that Naira Marley’s fan base has witnessed a sudden decrease as he has lost 200K followers on Instagram amid controversy surrounding his ex-signee’s death.

Among celebrities who have followed the Naira are the CEO of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, and prolific Nigerian singer, Funke Akindele amongst others.

It would be recalled that videos and reports have linked the Marlian Record label boss to harassing the late singer while he was alive.

According to the viral reports, Naira Marley would supposedly send his friend, Sam Larry to harass the late singer, on different occasions.

A viral video that surfaced also shows Sam Larry and some group of boys harassing Mohbad on set which they were sent by Naira Marley.

Following the numerous amount of videos of his alleged harassment of the late singer, fans have become displeased with Naira Marley and have begun to unfollow him in great numbers.

He has lost over 200K Instagram followers and still counting, but at the time of writing this report, his account which initially boasted of 7.4 million followers has sharply dropped to 7.2 million.

