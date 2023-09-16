Mohbad’s Death: Bella Shmurda Cancels Canadian Tour

Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, has cancelled his upcoming Canadian Tour following the death of his friend, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died at the age of 27, on Tuesday, September 12, and the cause of his death remains unknown.

However, Bella Shmurda, whose Canadian tour was scheduled to commence soon, announced the postponement of his upcoming tour over what he describes as unforeseen circumstances and sad events.

Taking to his X account on Saturday, September 16, 2023, Bella Shmurda revealed that he would be announcing new dates in the future.

He wrote, “Due to the recent sad event and unforeseen circumstances, I have had to cancel my Tour of Canada, New dates will be communicated.”

