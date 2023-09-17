Mohbad’s Death: Be Ready For War, Bella Shrumda Breaks Silence

Following the sudden death of Mohbad, Bella Shmurda, who happens to be the closest friend of the deceased has vowed to retaliate against anyone involved in the death of MohBad.

Taking to his X page on Sunday, Bella Shmurda noted that Sam Larry and all members of Naira Marley’s record label must be arrested.

He called on Seyi Tinubu and the Police to do the needful or be ready for ‘war.’

READ ALSO:

He said, “In the past few days have tried my best not to carry my phone and type anything but Mohbad’s spirit won’t let me rest knowing I’m the only one who is making his spirit calm by making those of them who make him live in fear and almost with nothing to feed on never also get rest and he don start yes I mean wahaLa just wan start like this I NO GO GREE nd I mean it.

“Samlarry and whole Marlians music must be arrested make all of us Dey police and if the Nigerian police are too weak as a body to fish these people out we do it street, legal or illegal any which way like this war don start,” Bella Shmurda wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“If they all ran out of the country which shows that they’re actually guilty of whatever crime was said to have committed by them then it’s they’re guilty and they all know they should never come back and they should banned from entering the country for life.

“Seyi Tinubu you’re the face of youth in this country and I know you’re a man of diligence and integrity pls activate before we go street on this matter

Police station no go contain all of us Ajeh!!

“Pounds for pounds, flesh for flesh. Whether u be aiye oo,eiye oo,or sea lords whatever it may be this boy sang to make us happy, jubilate, think, rejoice supported even while in pain and living in fear now it’s our time to do our part for him I want everyone with one voice let get him justice all hands on deck #justice for Mohbad fish dem out legal or illegal.”