Mohbad’s Contract With Marlian Music Fair – Abisoye

Nigerian Music Executive, Abisoye Obayan Abiz has said that the contract late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, signed with his former record label, Marlian Music, was “fair”.

This is coming weeks after Marlian MMusic boss, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley was fingered as the prime suspect in the controvesial death of Mohbad.

It would be recalled that Mohbad died at a young age of 27, in a controversial situation, on Tuesday, September 12.

Following his sudden demise, many have condemned the treatment he faced in the hands of his Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley and his associates after he left the record label in 2022.

Mohbad in October 25, 2022 while exiting the record label had in a letter signed by O.M Falade, his lawyer, cited the non-fulfilment of the terms of the contract signed in 2019 when he joined the record label while also accusing the label of refusing to pay him his royalties from monetised intellectual content and advances as mutually agreed.

However, speaking in a recent interview with Arise TV, Abisoye claimed that the contract of Ilerioluwa Aloba signed with his former record label, Marlian Music, was “fair”.

READ ALSO:

Abisoye claimed that he was privileged to access the contract the late rapper signed, which was a “fair”contract.

According to him, it was a joint deal between the record label and the late artist. However, things didn’t go as Mohbad expected.

Abisoye said, “By right, I might not be able to speak about Mohbad’s contract with Marlian Music like that here. But because I’ve seen it before, I would say it was a fair one.

“In his defence, me and him (Mohbad) always talk about that contract. That contract was a joint venture. It means he comes to the table as who ever he is and the label comes to the table and they put two together and they make something which is a beautiful arrangement but somehow it didn’t just go the way he thought it would go. And like I said, I won’t be able to speak more on that.”