Mohbad’s Close Friend, Hayan Opens Up, Says Omowunmi Is Innocent

Following the controversy surrounding the sudden demise of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, his best friend, Hayan has insisted that the late singer’s wife, Omowunmi is innocent while observing 50 days since the Mohbad’s passing.

It would be recalled that since the tragic passing of Mohbad, who died on Tuesday, September 12, numerous controversies and conspiracies have been speculating online, of who is responsible or what could have led to his death.

Among the rumours making the rounds are many believing Wunmi, had a hand in her husband’s death, while some believed their relationship must have been toxic, which must have caused a lot of tension, including physical altercations.

Amidst these speculations, Mohbad’s closest friend, Hayan has taken to his social media page to debunk all the allegations against Mohbad’s wife, revealing his own truth.

Taking to his Instagram story, he, however, said he has observed the 50th day since Mohbad’s death.

He wrote: “Mohbad left this wicked world 50 days today and yet no justices no burial no autopsy results yet and his innocent wife is labelled a murderer and his lovely son is called a bastard by Nigerians.

Y’all failed my brother because we spoke up when everything started because our silence didn’t mean weakness.

“One thing I love most is none of us is going to leave this world alive, we are all going to die it just painful imole left quickly with all the bullies that gave him hypertension that led him to depression and made him die young —so sad.”