Mohbad’s Brother, Friend Arrested Outside Lagos Court

The younger brother of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police on the premises of the Magistrates’ Court in the Ogba area of Lagos State.

Adura was said to have been whisked away on Wednesday alongside his friend, Ibrahim Koleosho, aka King White, shortly after attending a legal proceeding regarding a phone he sold to one Damola Ayinde.

Recall that Mohbad’s mother, Abosede, clashed with Yomi Fabiyi during a press briefing held in January over allegations against the late singer’s brother, Adura.

This followed a petition filed by Fabiyi on Friday, December 13, 2024, alleging that the deceased’s brother initiated an Instagram chat wherein he claimed to have video evidence of how Mohbad died.

Fabiyi in the petition he posted on his social media handles alleged that the chat went on with Adura demanding the sum of N3m to be paid in Bitcoin in exchange for the video evidence.

